ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale offering rebates for residents in water conservation effort

Jul 6, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Water Conservation & Xeriscape Garden)...

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Water Conservation & Xeriscape Garden)

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Water Conservation & Xeriscape Garden)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Glendale has unveiled a rebate program for residents aimed at conserving water and increasing efficiency.

The program, which started Saturday, will allow single-family homes to save money via landscape conversion, landscape irrigation technology, WaterSense toilets, Energy Star clothes washers and pool or spa removals.

Multi-family homes, homeowners associations and commercial/school properties that receive water service from Glendale are also rebate eligible.

“The city is really excited to be able to offer this rebate,” Joanne Toms, Glendale’s environmental programs administrator, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

“It’s been a long time coming and we definitely want to help our customers be the best water stewards that they can be and this is a great opportunity for them to save water and save money.”

Toms added that the West Valley city had been wanting to implement the program for years, but did so now with water conservation a key issue.

Glendale entered Stage 1 of its drought management plan in June 2022.

Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the city.

Residents can apply online.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Luke Forstner contributed to this report.

