Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Glendale

May 27, 2024, 7:49 AM | Updated: 9:52 am

19-year-old motorcyclist dies in glendale...

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died in a traffic collision near Glendale Avenue and 99th Street on Saturday morning, authorities said. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 19-year-old motorcyclist died in a traffic collision near Glendale Avenue and 99th Avenue on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to a collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle around 10:30 a.m., according to police. Officers found Louis Kyrell suffering from major injuries.

Kyrell was taken to the hospital, where he did not survive.

RELATED STORIES

Detectives say that the Kyrell was riding his motorcycle north on Ball Park Boulevard, wearing a helmet. An SUV pulled out of a private drive hitting Kyrell.

The SUV driver stayed on scene and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, authorities said.

Further details of this crash are still under investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A file photo of a water fountain. Three chilled water fountains are coming to the hiking trails a...

KTAR.com

County leaders invest in chilled water fountains at McDowell Mountain Regional Park

Three chilled water fountains will be installed surrounding the hiking trails at McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

3 hours ago

The Italiano, located near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard, will open its doors this summer. It wi...

KTAR.com

The Italiano restaurant to open this summer in Scottsdale

Another new Italian restaurant from award-winning Chef Joey Maggiore is arriving in Scottsdale. The Italiano will open its doors this summer.

4 hours ago

Tempe-based Nectero Medical raised $96 million in a series D round to accelerate clinical trials. (...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Tempe biotech firm Nectero lands $96M VC investment to support clinical trials

A Tempe-based biotech company has landed one of the largest venture capital deals – if not the biggest – so far this year in Arizona.

5 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs...

KTAR.com

Governor Hobbs to appear at Memorial Day ceremony for military service members, veterans

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will appear at a special Memorial Day ceremony to honor military service members, veterans and their families.

14 hours ago

memorial-day-box-office...

Associated Press

Movie theaters see slowest Memorial Day box office in decades

The box office is cruising for a two-decade low. “Furiosa,” claimed the first place spot for Friday-Saturday-Sunday with $25.6 million.

18 hours ago

adrian-fontes...

KTAR.com

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes discusses A.I. and misinformation

With elections quickly approaching, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes offered his takes on a variety of different political issues.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Glendale