19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Glendale

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old motorcyclist died in a traffic collision near Glendale Avenue and 99th Avenue on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to a collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle around 10:30 a.m., according to police. Officers found Louis Kyrell suffering from major injuries.

Kyrell was taken to the hospital, where he did not survive.

Detectives say that the Kyrell was riding his motorcycle north on Ball Park Boulevard, wearing a helmet. An SUV pulled out of a private drive hitting Kyrell.

The SUV driver stayed on scene and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, authorities said.

Further details of this crash are still under investigation.

