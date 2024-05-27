Close
ARIZONA NEWS

County leaders invest in chilled water fountains at McDowell Mountain Regional Park

May 27, 2024, 7:15 AM

A file photo of a water fountain. Three chilled water fountains are coming to the hiking trails at McDowell Mountain Regional Park in June.(Pexels photo)

PHOENIX – Three chilled water fountains will be installed surrounding the hiking trails at McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

Last week, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved Community Solutions Funding for the purchase and installation of the fountains.

The water fountains will be planted at Trailhead Staging Area, where three hiking trailheads are located.

The project is expected to be completed by June 17 and will cost nearly $74,000.

“These three water fountains, which include pet bowls, will provide additional sources of water for Maricopa County residents and their dogs,” Vice Chairman Thomas Galvin said in a press release. “The availability of clean drinking water at Trailhead Staging Area will benefit hikers and their dogs, and will enhance their outdoor experiences at the park.”

The park has seen an increase in attendance over the past several years, according to county officials.

