PHOENIX — Scottsdale and Phoenix technical rescue teams are responding to a report of a rock climber falling 30-40 feet near Toms Thumb Trailhead, authorities said.

The 34-year-old climber is reported to be in serious condition, according to authorities. Rescuers say she was wearing a helmet when climbing close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

An aircraft rescue technician has been called. Rescue personnel will assist the injured climber into a helicopter to be taken to a hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

