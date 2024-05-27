Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Rock climber reportedly falls over 30 feet near Toms Thumb Trailhead

May 27, 2024, 10:56 AM

rock-climber...

Technical rescue teams are responding to a report of a rock climber falling 30-40 feet near Toms Thumb trailhead, authorities said. (Scottsdale FD photo)

(Scottsdale FD photo)

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Scottsdale and Phoenix technical rescue teams are responding to a report of a rock climber falling 30-40 feet near Toms Thumb Trailhead, authorities said.

The 34-year-old climber is reported to be in serious condition, according to authorities. Rescuers say she was wearing a helmet when climbing close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

An aircraft rescue technician has been called. Rescue personnel will assist the injured climber into a helicopter to be taken to a hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

