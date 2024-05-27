Rock climber reportedly falls over 30 feet near Toms Thumb Trailhead
May 27, 2024, 10:56 AM
(Scottsdale FD photo)
PHOENIX — Scottsdale and Phoenix technical rescue teams are responding to a report of a rock climber falling 30-40 feet near Toms Thumb Trailhead, authorities said.
The 34-year-old climber is reported to be in serious condition, according to authorities. Rescuers say she was wearing a helmet when climbing close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
An aircraft rescue technician has been called. Rescue personnel will assist the injured climber into a helicopter to be taken to a hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
