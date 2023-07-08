Sustainable single-family homes coming to Goodyear

PHOENIX — The first luxury, sustainable single-family homes for rent are coming to Goodyear as part of a community called FirstStreet at the Ballpark Village.

Tempe-based HercuTech has partnered with Harvard Investments on the project.

Instead of wood, these homes will be built using prefabricated walls made of EPS (expanded polystyrene) foam, reinforced with a patented steel HercuStrip™, laminated with a weather-resistant barrier and followed by site integrated concrete, according to a press release.

The 25-acre community will be located near the Goodyear Ballpark entertainment complex, just off Interstate-10 on Estrella Parkway.

It will feature 251 single-level luxury homes with five floor plans.

“We are incredibly proud to bring our HercuWall system to Goodyear,” HercuTech CEO Jason Rhees said. “It has been a game changer for developers working in the build-to-rent and multifamily space and we know this product will be a tremendous asset for the City of Goodyear, along with its residents who are looking for a superior luxury product that also has up to15% energy cost savings and 15% carbon emission savings annually.”

This will be HercuTech’s first community in Goodyear and its 12th in Arizona.

The community will also feature a 4,000-square foot clubhouse featuring a fitness and yoga center, community kitchen and bar area and “Zoom” room.

