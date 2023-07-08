Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Sustainable single-family homes coming to Goodyear

Jul 8, 2023, 12:00 PM

(Photo provided by Harvard Investments)...

(Photo provided by Harvard Investments)

(Photo provided by Harvard Investments)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The first luxury, sustainable single-family homes for rent are coming to Goodyear as part of a community called FirstStreet at the Ballpark Village.

Tempe-based HercuTech has partnered with Harvard Investments on the project.

Instead of wood, these homes will be built using prefabricated walls made of EPS (expanded polystyrene) foam, reinforced with a patented steel HercuStrip™, laminated with a weather-resistant barrier and followed by site integrated concrete, according to a press release.

The 25-acre community will be located near the Goodyear Ballpark entertainment complex, just off Interstate-10 on Estrella Parkway.

RELATED STORIES

It will feature 251 single-level luxury homes with five floor plans.

“We are incredibly proud to bring our HercuWall system to Goodyear,” HercuTech CEO Jason Rhees said. “It has been a game changer for developers working in the build-to-rent and multifamily space and we know this product will be a tremendous asset for the City of Goodyear, along with its residents who are looking for a superior luxury product that also has up to15% energy cost savings and 15% carbon emission savings annually.”

This will be HercuTech’s first community in Goodyear and its 12th in Arizona.

The community will also feature a 4,000-square foot clubhouse featuring a fitness and yoga center, community kitchen and bar area and “Zoom” room.

More information is available online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix Police Department SUV. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating shooting that killed woman in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway on Friday morning.

13 hours ago

person sets up caution tape near crime scene...

KTAR.com

Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Phoenix alley

An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found in a Phoenix alley Wednesday evening.

13 hours ago

An artist's rendering of The Parque, which is a proposed mixed-use project at the former CrackerJax...

RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL

5-star hotel, condos and more proposed for redevelopment of former CrackerJax amusement park

A year after the CrackerJax amusement park closed down in north Scottsdale, a conceptual site plan to redevelop the park has been submitted.

13 hours ago

Glendale Arizona Unhoused Cooling...

Stephen Gugliociello

Glendale opens three heat relief centers for unhoused

Glendale has opened three heat relief centers for those experiencing homelessness and will provide transportation to the locations.

13 hours ago

Phoenix Police Department SUV. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

Wills Rice

Minor dead in Phoenix after brother accidentally fires gun

A minor is dead in Phoenix on Friday after he was struck by a bullet when his brother accidentally discharged a firearm.

2 days ago

Tanker fire...

Serena O'Sullivan

State Route 87 has reopened after closure due to fire on Friday

At around 7 p.m. Friday, a fiery car crash on State Route 87 triggered the eight-acre Tanker Fire, officials who are trying to contain it say.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Sustainable single-family homes coming to Goodyear