ARIZONA NEWS

Construction begins on 1st phase of Camelback 303 industrial project in Goodyear

Jul 1, 2023, 4:00 PM

(Rendering provided by focusAZ)

(Rendering provided by focusAZ)

PHOENIX — Construction on the first phase of Camelback 303, a four million square-foot industrial project, has started in Goodyear.

At completion, Camelback 303 will feature up to 16 buildings, ranging from 32,400 square feet to 1.25 million square feet, within the Loop 303 corridor.

Real estate developer Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. has partnered with general contractor Graycor Construction Company Inc. on the project, according to a press release.

Phase 1 of Camelback 303 totals 516,320 square feet in a single cross-dock building located on the southeast corner of Camelback Road and Pebble Creek Parkway.

“We are thrilled to kick off Camelback 303,” Sunbelt Investment Holdings president Todd Holzer said in the release. “This is the first in a series of benchmarks that will ultimately deliver millions of square feet of modern, new space to Phoenix’s industrial inventory.”

Construction of Camelback 303 is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

“Industrial demand in Phoenix is still strong with wide varieties of industries growing in the metro marketplace,” Holzer said. “The Camelback 303 master plan addresses those forces, providing numerous building configurations for a full range of users looking for modern, freeway-adjacent space in an industrial park setting.”

