Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Goodyear launches interactive online timeline that details city’s growth

Apr 29, 2023, 4:00 PM

(City of Goodyear Photo)...

(City of Goodyear Photo)

(City of Goodyear Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear has launched an interactive online timeline that features hundreds of photos of the west Phoenix suburb dating to the early 1900s.

Goodyear started as a small town known for aviation and cotton fields. Today it’s among the fastest growing cities in the nation.

The interactive online timeline is designed to show how the city has grown from a small community to what it is today – home to approximately 100,000 residents.

RELATED STORIES

“As Goodyear continues to see substantial growth, it is essential we recognize and preserve what started it all for future generations,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said on the city’s official website.

“Our history is what makes the city so unique and special. It’s the foundation of who we are.”

The interactive online timeline is a work in progress and the city is actively seeking additional content for it.

Residents who have stories and/or photos to share are encouraged to submit them via email to communications@goodyearaz.gov.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A group of people leave a welcome center for migrants in Brownsville, Texas, Friday, April 28, 2023...

Associated Press

Texas border city struggles with large arrival of migrants

Shelters in a Texas city struggled to find space Saturday for migrants who authorities say have abruptly begun crossing by the thousands from Mexico.

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Animal Care & Control)...

KTAR.com

Arizona pet shelters to participate in national adoption event

Nine animal shelters across the state of Arizona will participate in a national pet adoption event in May.

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Buckeye AZ Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police say argument between married couple in Buckeye leads to shooting

Buckeye police are investigating an argument between a married couple that led to the wife allegedly shooting her husband.

19 hours ago

(Google Images Screenshot)...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix proposes millions in reimbursements to kick off tech corridor

The city of Phoenix is looking to turn remaining vacant farmland along a major freeway corridor into a new industrial and technology-focused center.

19 hours ago

Drunken driving deaths in the U.S. rose 14% from 2020 to 2021, and Arizona drunken driving deaths r...

Alexis Waiss/Cronkite News

Arizona increase in drunken driving deaths among highest in nation in 2021

A surge in drunken driving deaths on Arizona’s highways that year was among the highest in the nation in 2021.

19 hours ago

(Whiskies of the World photo)...

Wills Rice

Whiskies of the World tour travels to Scottsdale for summer debut

Whiskies of the World, a premier tasting across America, will debut in Scottsdale for the first time ever in June.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Goodyear launches interactive online timeline that details city’s growth