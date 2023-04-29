Goodyear launches interactive online timeline that details city’s growth

PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear has launched an interactive online timeline that features hundreds of photos of the west Phoenix suburb dating to the early 1900s.

Goodyear started as a small town known for aviation and cotton fields. Today it’s among the fastest growing cities in the nation.

The interactive online timeline is designed to show how the city has grown from a small community to what it is today – home to approximately 100,000 residents.

“As Goodyear continues to see substantial growth, it is essential we recognize and preserve what started it all for future generations,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said on the city’s official website.

“Our history is what makes the city so unique and special. It’s the foundation of who we are.”

Explore the history of Goodyear on our new interactive timeline! Learn things about your city that you didn’t know before! 🙌

Visit: https://t.co/0r4rbL6i3s pic.twitter.com/cqhnsMwdMd — Goodyear, AZ (@GoodyearAZGov) April 26, 2023

The interactive online timeline is a work in progress and the city is actively seeking additional content for it.

Residents who have stories and/or photos to share are encouraged to submit them via email to communications@goodyearaz.gov.

