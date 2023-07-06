Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested in death of Tempe teen whose body was found in bonfire pile

Jul 6, 2023, 1:14 PM | Updated: 2:08 pm

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo and Tonto National Forest Photo)

PHOENIX – A suspect has been arrested in the case of a body found in a Tonto National Forest bonfire pile last month, authorities said Thursday.

Anthonie Ruinard, 37, was booked on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, for the death of 18-year-old Parker League, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ruinard’s bond was set at $2 million.

League had been reported missing out of Tempe before his body was found in a remote desert area northeast of metro Phoenix on June 12.

Detectives used surveillance video from multiple locations where League’s credit card was used to identify Anthonie as the suspect.

League was last seen alive in footage on June 11, when he left a Chandler gas station with Anthonie in a black Dodge Challenger.

Detectives served a search warrant at Anthonie’s house and seized multiple items. Forensic evidence from the Challenger’s trunk was tested and found to match League’s DNA, MCSO said.

MCSO’s Fugitive Apprehension Tactical Enforcement Unit (FATE) arrested Ruinard on Wednesday. He was booked into Maricopa County jail for first-murder as well as charges related to drugs, weapons and credit card fraud.

“This is another example of great investigative work by our detectives and why our FATE Unit is such a crucial component for public safety in the apprehension of these violent criminals from our communities,” Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a press release.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story, based on information provided by MCSO, incorrectly said League was last see alive in footage from June 6. MCSO issued a correction saying League was last seen in June 11 footage.

Suspect arrested in death of Tempe teen whose body was found in bonfire pile