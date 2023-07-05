PHOENIX — Raccoons may be known as notorious food thieves, but one baby raccoon in Prescott stole more than just grub. He also stole the hearts of a few public officials.

It all started when a Prescott resident called police to report a “possibly injured” animal in her yard Monday morning. Officer Grant Pithie responded to the call at around 5 a.m. and took the little critter in without incident.

Animal services officer Sarah Lemons then evaluated the baby raccoon.

“He was found to be uninjured, but could not be returned to the wild,” according to a statement from the Prescott Valley Police Department. “Heritage Park Zoo was contacted and agreed to take the raccoon.”

The zoological sanctuary sits on ten acres north of Prescott at 1403 Heritage Park Road. It welcomes visitors for picnics, interactive animal experiences and tours. One of its most popular exhibits is the Tarantula Grotto, which shows off spiders from all over the globe.

“This is one of the largest public displays of spiders in the country,” according to the park’s site.

Prescott Valley Police Department is currently looking to hire animal service officers like Lemons. Animal lovers who want to help rehabilitate baby raccoons can sign up on Prescott’s website.

