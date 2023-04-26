Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona wildlife staff say leave baby animals alone even if you’re worried about them

Apr 26, 2023, 4:05 AM

(Pexels Photo)

PHOENIX – They may be helpless, cute and fuzzy, but it’s best to leave baby wild animals where you find them, state officials said.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said some seemingly abandoned baby wildlife, for instance elk calves and fawns, may have to be put down later because they can’t be released back to their natural habitat if they are removed from their homes.

Placing some species in zoos or other wildlife sanctuaries is often problematic as the facilities don’t always have room for additions.

The agency said the parents of animals such as baby rabbits and newly hatched birds are likely nearby and will return once humans have left the area.

Birds are the most common young wildlife removed from their natural habitat. Eggs of ground-nesting birds should be left alone as well, wildlife officials said.

Anyone who comes across a wild baby animal that seems injured, ill, unresponsive or lethargic should contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

The specialist should also be contacted if it is apparent the young animal’s parent is dead.

The Arizona Game and Fish maintains an online list of licensed wildlife rehabilitators.

