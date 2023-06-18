PHOENIX — Glendale has reached a deal with a developer to bring a hotel to downtown Glendale as part of the West Valley city’s redevelopment efforts.

The City Council approved a ground lease agreement with CivicGroup, LLC for about 28,000 square feet of city-owned property near 57th and Palmaire avenues, just north of Glendale Avenue.

“Downtown Glendale is a vibrant place on the verge of an exciting new chapter,” CivicGroup President Chris DeRose said in a press release Tuesday. “We’re thrilled to have our hotel join the many great businesses here.”

CivicGroup is planning to design and build a 120-room hotel on the leased property, which is next to the Glendale Civic Center.

“CivicGroup’s true strength is urban development, and we are encouraged by their decision to make this investment in our community,” City Manager Kevin Phelps said in the release.

“This development in conjunction with our Downtown Campus Reinvestment Project will serve as a catalyst for additional investments in downtown Glendale.”

Glendale launched the Downtown Campus Reinvestment Project last year. The $70 million project aims to turn the city complex near 59th and Glendale avenues into a true community centerpiece.

“The addition of a hotel in the Civic Center complex will help accelerate the revitalization of our downtown,” Councilmember Jamie Aldama said in the release.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.