PHOENIX — Police seized approximately 230 pounds of fentanyl pills from a vehicle they stopped in southern Arizona on Friday.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper initiated a traffic stop of a passenger car on northbound Interstate 19 near Amado, which is 40 miles south of Tucson.

During the stop, the trooper observed signs of criminal activity, according to a press release.

A search of the car revealed the fentanyl pills and nearly 10 pounds of cocaine within the vehicle.

Police said the drugs were being smuggled from Sonora, Mexico to Phoenix.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as 27-year-old Fernando Alfonso-Fernandez. He was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including possession, transportation and sale of narcotic drugs for sale.

The estimated street value of the seized contraband is $3.1 million.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.