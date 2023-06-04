Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police seize over 200 pounds of fentanyl pills en route to Phoenix

Jun 3, 2023, 8:00 PM

Photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety....

Photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety.

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Police seized approximately 230 pounds of fentanyl pills from a vehicle they stopped in southern Arizona on Friday.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper initiated a traffic stop of a passenger car on northbound Interstate 19 near Amado, which is 40 miles south of Tucson.

During the stop, the trooper observed signs of criminal activity, according to a press release.

A search of the car revealed the fentanyl pills and nearly 10 pounds of cocaine within the vehicle.

RELATED STORIES

Police said the drugs were being smuggled from Sonora, Mexico to Phoenix.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as 27-year-old Fernando Alfonso-Fernandez. He was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including possession, transportation and sale of narcotic drugs for sale.

The estimated street value of the seized contraband is $3.1 million.

