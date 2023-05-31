Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Snowbowl concludes longest winter season in ski resort’s history

May 31, 2023, 9:18 AM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Snowbowl concluded the longest winter season in the Flagstaff ski resort’s history on Monday.

The previous longest season recorded was in 2018-19, which started Nov. 16 and ended on May 19, Angelina Grubb, marketing coordinator, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday. The 2022-23 season began Nov. 17.

This year’s 85th season finished with 399 inches of snow, far more than the usual range of 160-260 inches.

RELATED STORIES

“The typical snow season at Arizona Snowbowl is typically from mid-November until early May, so being that we went so late May– definitely a phenomenal season up here for Snowbowl,” Grubb said.

The weather plays a big role in determining the duration and success of the season, she explained, and not too many resources go into keeping it in good condition.

“We stopped snowmaking in the end of February, so everything that was out there was simply natural snowfall. We weren’t making any man-made snow to keep things alive out there,” Grubb said.

The only thing staff did was spread snow around to make sure trails had enough coverage, she said.

Visitors will soon be able to attend Arizona Snowbowl for its summer season starting on June 16.

The site will offer scenic gondola rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Tickets will start at $18 and will soon be available online to purchase.

There will also be summer evening gondola rides offered on select Fridays and Saturdays, with prices starting at $29.

The resort also offers tubing, a bungee trampoline, hiking and disc golfing during the summer season.

Snowmaking preparations for the winter season will pick back up in late October or early November, Grubb said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Brandon King contributed to this report. 

