Nikola Corp. has received the approval needed from the city of Buckeye for its planned hydrogen manufacturing plant to support the infrastructure and growth of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

The Phoenix-based electric truck manufacturer has been working through the entitlement process with the city of Buckeye to start developing a hydrogen production hub on an initial 160 acres in the southern part of the city.

Buckeye City Council unanimously approved a general plan amendment and rezoning on Tuesday evening to allow for heavy industrial uses on 160 acres. The vote came about a month after Buckeye’s planning commission voted in favor of Nikola’s project.

No members of the public commented on the proposed land use changes during Tuesday’s meeting. Nikola will be required to receive site plan approval from Buckeye’s planning and zoning commission prior to development.

