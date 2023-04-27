PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Thursday that a serial sexual assault suspect has been indicted, but authorities still need the public’s help in locating a final victim.

Tyler Munguia, 25, was indicted on 59 felony charges, including sexual assault and kidnapping, on incidents involving six victims, police said.

A seventh victim is believed to be out there, prompting police to ask for assistance in locating the woman.

The victim is described as a white or Hispanic female between the ages of 18 and 22 with a medium build and red or auburn hair.

“We are concerned for her welfare and hope someone will recognize the necklace and help identify her,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

Munguia allegedly committed the crimes in Phoenix and Chandler before he was arrested in June 2022.

Police said evidence, including video, helped tie the crimes together.

Anyone with information about the identify of the woman should contact the Phoenix Police Department 602-262-6151.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.