Surprise police still searching for suspects in 2014 triple murder

Apr 24, 2023, 1:00 PM

Lisa Baker, 57, Billy Kling, 41, and Garth Tuggle, 25. (Silent Witness photos)

(Silent Witness photos)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

An unsolved triple murder is haunting the Surprise Police Department.

“There’s just some really bad stuff to this case,” Sgt. Tim Klarkowski said.

“We really want to find those who are responsible for it.”

It happened June 9, 2014, at about 2:00 p.m.

“We actually received a call for the fire department about a fire in the desert near 219th Avenue and West Sun Valley Parkway,” Klarkowski said.

“When the fire department got there, they found a vehicle on fire. It was a pick-up truck and in the back they saw what appeared to be bodies.”

There were three bodies. The autopsy showed they’d been shot before being put into the back of a stolen pick-up truck and burned.

How did this trio end-up together in their final moments?  That’s just one of the questions plaguing investigators.

The victims were 41-year-old “Billy” Kling on Whittmann, 57-year-old Lisa Baker of Whittmann and 25-year-old Garth Tuggle of Phoenix.

Klarkowski said the time has come for their killers to pay for this brutal crime.

For more information about this case, click here.

