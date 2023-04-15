Motorcyclist dead after late-night collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle late Friday night in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 16th Street and Clarendon Avenue just before midnight to a call of a crash, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

A man riding a motorcycle was pronounced dead, while the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

The vehicle driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI. The driver was released pending the outcome of the collision reconstruction, authorities said.

Detectives responded to take over the investigation.

Early information indicated that the vehicle attempted to make a left turn when it was struck on the driver’s side door by the motorcycle traveling southbound on 16th Street.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was provided.

