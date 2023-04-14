Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man shot by Phoenix police officer last month arrested after release from hospital

Apr 14, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Phoenix Police Department Screenshot)...

(Phoenix Police Department Screenshot)

(Phoenix Police Department Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A man shot by a Phoenix police officer during a physical altercation last month was released from the hospital and formally arrested Thursday.

Ethan Fuller, 27, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. at Banner – University Medical Center, according to court documents.

The Sedona resident was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest with physical force.

A six-year Phoenix police veteran shot Fuller on March 8 in the parking lot of the Tufesa bus depot at 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The officer, whose name wasn’t released, had responded to the station around 4:30 a.m. after employees called to report that a man was yelling and disturbing customers.

Police released body-worn camera and surveillance video of the shooting in a March 22 critical incident briefing (WARNING: graphic content).

The video shows the officer asking a man, identified later as Fuller, to step outside and talk. Once outside, Fuller initiates a physical altercation with the officer, who was alone on the call.

After Fuller forcefully shoved the officer with two hands, the officer used a Taser on the suspect, who fell to the ground.

When the officer moved to take Fuller into custody, Fuller continued to struggle and managed to kick the Taser out of the officer’s hand. When the officer backed away, Fuller aggressively went after him.

The officer then pulled out his duty weapon and shot twice. According to the probable cause statement, the officer fired because he thought Fuller had possession of the Taser. The video shows that Fuller didn’t pick up the stun device before attacking the officer.

Fuller was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

In addition to the criminal case against Fuller, the incident is subject to an internal investigation by the police department’s Professional Standard Bureau.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

