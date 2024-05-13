Temporary work release gave inmate opportunity for 8-day escape...

PHOENIX — An inmate at the Camp Verde jail in Yavapai County was captured Monday more than a week after he escaped.

Trevor Trammel, 32, was taken back into custody last Thursday after he never returned to jail from his work release, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities quickly tried to track him down, searching his known addresses and interviewing people who knew him.

One of Trammel’s acquaintances said he left the area with his girlfriend and planned to go to Michigan, YCSO said.

Before he went back behind bars, authorities issued a nationwide arrest warrant for him on May 3, authorities said.

How did Arizona authorities catch inmate who escaped after temporary work release?

The United States Marshals Service found out Trammel was hiding in Prescott, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials tracked him down to a truck he was riding in as a passenger. However, the vehicle fled despite an attempted traffic stop.

The Prescott Police Department teamed up with YCSO to lie in wait for him, but the truck sped past them.

“The driver and Trammel ditched the truck and fled on foot,” YCSO said in a Monday announcement.

Detectives, along with marshals, chased the suspects on foot, eventually catching the driver.

Prescott police later found Trammel hiding in a yard, YCSO said.

Authorities didn’t disclose the crimes Trammel committed that sent him to jail in the first place.

