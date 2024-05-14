PHOENIX — Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, is stopping in Phoenix during his upcoming world tour this summer.

The artist is scheduled to perform “The New World Tour” at Footprint Center on Sept. 16.

Special guest Willow will be direct support.

Presales begin Tuesday, while tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tour announcement coincides with ‘Atavista’ album release

The global tour announcement comes the same day as the release of Gambino’s “Atavista,” his first album released in eight years.

Throughout his musical career, Gambino has seen eight songs make it onto Billboard Hot 100, with “This is America” claiming the No. 1 spot. Some of his top hits include “Redbone,” “V.3005” and “Summertime Magic.”

His music is often described as eclectic, with multiple beats that continue to capture the interest of his audience.

The last time Childish Gambino performed on tour was in 2019 and in the Valley was in December 2018 at Desert Diamond Arena, formerly Gila River Arena.

The world tour begins Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and ends on Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.