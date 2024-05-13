Close
Camelback High School in Phoenix temporarily locked down after gun report

May 13, 2024, 2:15 PM

Camelback High School in Phoenix was temporarily locked down Monday, May 13, 2024, after guns were reported on campus, authorities said. (Google Street View)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Phoenix high school was temporarily locked down Monday after guns were reported on campus, authorities said.

Officers responded to Camelback High School just before 11:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They were told that the school was locked down because staff received information about two students possibly carrying guns.

The accused students were located and detained by staff. A firearm was located in the vehicle of one of the students, police said.

The lockdown was lifted, and detectives responded to the school to continue the investigation.

No other details about the incident were released.

Camelback High School is located on 28th Street south of Camelback Road, between Highland and Campbell avenues.

