PHOENIX – From the border to basketball, it’s been a busy week in the Valley of the Sun.

This week started with heartbreak in the West Valley, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visited the border in Yuma and superstar Kevin Durant made a triumphant debut for the Phoenix Suns.

If you need a quick way to catch up, we’ve got you covered.

Tune into Arizona’s News Roundup, the weekly podcast that gets you caught up on all the biggest stories in the state on your time.

Here’s what is covered:

Two cyclists killed and several injured after truck collides in the West Valley

A quiet Saturday morning quickly turned tragic after police say a truck veered into a group of about 20 cyclists on the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear.

Police, along with some of the cyclists involved, spoke to the media on Monday to provide details about the driver and what that day was like for those in the crash.

The group of cyclists and friends shared the horrors of what the saw and remembered those they lost.

Gov. Hobbs spends a day on the southern border

On Monday, Gov. Katie Hobbs spent time at the border and interacting with those on frontlines of the ongoing migrant crisis.

The following day she spoke with reporters about what she learned.

She not only emphasized the need to listen to law enforcement but also the need for the federal government to get involved.

Kevin Durant makes his Suns debut

Valley Boys and Girls, rejoice! KD appears to be the key piece needed to get this team back on track and (hopefully) to a championship.

Durant returned after an injury he sustained with the Brooklyn Nets and came out swinging.

He scored 23 points and helped lead the team to a 105-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Follow @taylorkinnerup

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.