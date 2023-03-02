Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler City Council approves construction of diamond fields at Tumbleweed Park

Mar 1, 2023, 8:00 PM
Tumbleweed Park. (Chandler Photo)
(Chandler Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Chandler City Council recently handed out a contract for diamond fields at Tumbleweed Park, paving the way for construction to begin.

City Council awarded Hunter Contracting Co. the rights to build the Tumbleweed Park Diamond Field Complex on Feb. 23, according to a press release.

The complex will be 31 acres and have four lighted artificial turf diamond fields, 420 parking spaces, restrooms, landscaping and seating.

The total cost of the project — construction will get underway in April — will be around $20 million.

Funding will come from the city budget.

Tumbleweed Park is located on the southwest corner of Germann and McQueen roads.

