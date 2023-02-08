Close
ARIZONA NEWS

15-year-old boy dies after drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix

Feb 8, 2023, 8:32 AM | Updated: 9:30 am
PHOENIX — A teenager who was wounded in a drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix last week has died, authorities said.

A girl who was a bystander was injured during the Friday afternoon incident near First Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Isaac Perez Grado, 15, was in a vehicle with other people around 4:40 p.m. when somebody in another vehicle opened fire on them, police said.

Grado was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said in an update Tuesday that he died of his injuries.

The girl, whose age wasn’t released, was walking nearby with an adult when she was hit by gunfire. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening, police said.

The suspect vehicle fled the area before officers arrived.

Multiple businesses were hit by gunfire, and the crime scene spanned more than three blocks, police said.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

