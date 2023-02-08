Teenager shot and killed after confrontation with man, girl in Phoenix

PHOENIX – A teenage boy was shot and killed on a Phoenix street Monday night and a teenage girl at the scene was detained, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to the site near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road around 8:30 p.m. and found the boy with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead.

Detectives said their preliminary inquiries determined the three had gotten into an argument before the boy was shot.

An adult male with the girl at the scene was detained but released pending further investigation.

The girl was taken to the Maricopa County Juvenile Detention, police said.

No other information was made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

