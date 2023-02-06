Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dies at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix after shooting

Feb 6, 2023, 12:31 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A woman died at Steele Indian School Park in central Phoenix after a shooting Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to call about an injured person at the sprawling 72-acre park near Central Avenue and Indian School Road around 11 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

They found a woman who’d been shot, 29-year-old Karissa Danyelle Hamilton.

Fire department responders arrived and pronounced Hamilton dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No other details were release.

Anybody with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

