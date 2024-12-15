PHOENIX — From Google Fiber coming to Chandler to a big lottery win in Phoenix, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from Dec. 13-15.

Chandler recently became the second metro Phoenix city with access to Google Fiber.

The high-speed internet service launched in the East Valley city last month, a year after construction started.

Google Fiber, aka GFiber, made its Arizona debut in Mesa in March 2023. Queen Creek is up next, with the service expected to debut there in 2025.

Prospective customers can find out if Google Fiber is available at their home or business, or sign up for updates, at the company’s website.

Pull out your latest lottery ticket because one worth $2.6 million was drawn Wednesday at a Phoenix gas station but remains unclaimed, Arizona Lottery said Friday.

The Pick Jackpot ticket was sold at a QuikTrip located at 4725 E. Baseline Road.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 5, 8, 11, 13, 19 and 24.

As with all Arizona Lottery draw games, winners have 180 days from the announcement to claim their prize or else the money is voided.

A Phoenix man serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole is hoping to be granted clemency by President Joe Biden.

Joseph Fuentes, 49, has spent more than half of his life behind bars for a murder he says he didn’t commit.

Fuentes was incarcerated at the age of 23 for a marijuana distribution conviction. He was a father living in Phoenix at the time. He joined the Education Department at Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix, earned his GED and began to tutor other inmates.

“It was actually kind of a relief when I was arrested,” Fuentes said. “I could get that out of my system and move forward and I figured I’d use the time as best that I could.”

The Valley is no stranger to light-up Christmas shows with brightly colored Santas, elves and candy canes, but until this year, none have featured pandas, dragons and other fantastical creatures.

That’s where the inaugural Tianyu Lights Festival on Camelback Ranch in Phoenix comes in. Rather than celebrate festive characters, its vibrant displays highlight mystical unicorns, talkative parrots, animated owls in giant saguaros and more.

Event manager Huiyuan Liu said designers wanted to offer a fresh alternative to the Valley’s lineup of holiday shows.

“We are choosing not to do a holiday theme like Christmas to provide people with something different,” Liu told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday. “We bring a show with different themes.”

An Arizona state senator was injured in a car crash in a snowstorm in South Dakota while visiting family, according to Arizona Senate Republicans.

Anthony Kern of Glendale was hospitalized with broken bones and other injuries after the accident. The Republican senator who represents Arizona’s 27th legislative district was a passenger when his friend was driving and hit ice and lost control.

It was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the driver of the vehicle was not identified.

Both Kern and his friend were taken to the hospital by paramedics. Kern is expected to receive treatment for “several days,” authorities said. He is in stable condition but is “pretty banged up,” according to Kim Quintero, communications director for the Arizona Senate Republicans.

