Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler holds groundbreaking for Google Fiber in city

Nov 26, 2023, 5:00 PM

Chandler mayor Kevin Hartke at the Google Fiber groundbreaking on November 20, 2023. (Submitted pho...

Chandler mayor Kevin Hartke at the Google Fiber groundbreaking on November 20, 2023. (Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Google Fiber, a fiber-to-the-home network, is coming to the people of Chandler.

The service is expected to launch early in 2024 with the entire city expected to be connected by 2028.

Google Fiber, or GFiber, is made up of glass strands and uses lasers to transmit information. That will mean faster download and upload speeds and 99.9% reliability for users.

RELATED STORIES

A groundbreaking for the project was held on Nov. 20 at Chicago and Oregon streets. The event was attended by dignitaries such as Ashley Church, the western region general manager for GFiber, Sandip Bhowmick, state broadband director for the Arizona Commerce Authority, Terrie Kimble, president of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and the Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke.

For more information about Google Fiber, visit the website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Brantley Gilbert performs at the Big Machine Label Group Lunch during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Ho...

David Veenstra

Country singer Brantley Gilbert set to headline 2024 Arizona Bike Week lineup

Country rock singer Brantley Gilbert is set to headline next year’s Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale on Thursday, April 4th at 8:30 p.m.

2 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycle collides with automobile in south Phoenix

One person is dead and another is hurt after a motorcycle was involved in an accident with another automobile on Saturday night.

4 hours ago

Gilbert, Arizona...

Damon Allred

Gilbert partners with Maricopa County in affordable housing initiative

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the town of Gilbert providing affordable housing.

7 hours ago

Masiki the baby Rhino with mom Zuri. (Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park photo)...

David Veenstra

White rhinoceros born in Arizona for the 1st time in decades

A white rhinoceros was born in Arizona for the first time in decades, according to officials from the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park.

10 hours ago

The grand ballroom's east foyer. (Submitted photo)...

KTAR.com

The Phoenician completes 1st phase of renovations to meeting, event space

The refresh to the Scottsdale resort, which has been headed by Parker-Torres Design, has a blend of "contemporary and indigenous" aesthetic.

11 hours ago

Several cities in metro Phoenix made the list of "house rich" cities. (Photo provided by Angelo Fra...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix ranks among major US cities where residents are most ‘house rich’

Phoenix is ranked No. 10 among the major U.S. cities that are the most "house rich," according to a study by All Star Homes.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Chandler holds groundbreaking for Google Fiber in city