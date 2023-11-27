PHOENIX — Google Fiber, a fiber-to-the-home network, is coming to the people of Chandler.

The service is expected to launch early in 2024 with the entire city expected to be connected by 2028.

Google Fiber, or GFiber, is made up of glass strands and uses lasers to transmit information. That will mean faster download and upload speeds and 99.9% reliability for users.

A groundbreaking for the project was held on Nov. 20 at Chicago and Oregon streets. The event was attended by dignitaries such as Ashley Church, the western region general manager for GFiber, Sandip Bhowmick, state broadband director for the Arizona Commerce Authority, Terrie Kimble, president of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and the Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke.

For more information about Google Fiber, visit the website.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.