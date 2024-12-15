PHOENIX – An Arizona state senator was injured in a car crash in a snowstorm in South Dakota while visiting family, according to Arizona Senate Republicans.

Anthony Kern of Glendale was hospitalized with broken bones and other injuries after the accident. The Republican senator who represents Arizona’s 27th legislative district was a passenger when his friend was driving and hit ice and lost control.

It was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the driver of the vehicle was not identified.

Both Kern and his friend were taken to the hospital by paramedics. Kern is expected to receive treatment for “several days,” authorities said. He is in stable condition but is “pretty banged up,” according to Kim Quintero, communications director for the Arizona Senate Republicans.

The senator will return to Arizona once he is discharged from the hospital.

Who is Anthony Kern?

Kern was one of 11 Republicans who allegedly met and submitted false Electoral College certificates declaring Donald Trump as the president following the 2020 election.

The state senator did not run for re-election and will see his current term end in January.

Kern instead ran for the congressional seat vacated in Arizona’s 8th congressional district by U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko.

He ultimately came up short to Abraham Hamadeh in a congressional primary, finishing fifth.

Kern has represented Arizona’s District 27 since 2023. The politician previously represented District 20 in the State House of Representatives from 2015 to 2021.

