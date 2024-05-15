PHOENIX — There will be a ton of candidates on the ballot once the July 30 primary election comes around. Watching debates can help voters understand who they’re voting for — and what each candidate believes in.

That’s why the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission will host a series of debates in the coming weeks.

Candidates will use these opportunities to flesh out their stances on various issues, from health and education to immigration, water issues and more.

All of these debates will be livestreamed on KTAR.com and the KTAR app. Some of them will air live on KTAR News 92.3 FM. Others will have an after show in which Arizona experts and hosts of various KTAR radio shows will share their live reactions to the debates.

All debates are subject to be canceled or moved. KTAR News’ coverage plans may change on the races and news cycle. (NOTE: Not all of the candidates listed have agreed to participate in the Clean Elections debates.)

Why are the Arizona primary election debates important?

Republicans and Democrats gunning for various seats of leadership will compete to become the primary candidates.

Voters who cast ballots in the July 30 primary election have the power to choose which candidates will compete in the general election, which takes place on Nov. 5.

With so much at stake, the candidates will likely bring their all to the debate podiums. Scroll below to see which candidates are competing for different seats, when the debates will take place, and where to tune in to watch the action.

May 15: Arizona Congressional District 1 Democratic primary debate

As the wealthiest congressional district in Arizona, District 1 covers parts of north Phoenix, Scottsdale and other northeast Valley suburbs.

Republican incumbent David Schweikert has represented this district since 2023. However, he won by less than 1% in 2022, which means this district could flip from red to blue.

Various Democratic candidates who want to pitch themselves as the best rival to the GOP nominee were scheduled to plead their cases in the first debate of this primary season.

May 22: Arizona Congressional District 3 primary debates

District 3 will have an opening as current Rep. Ruben Gallego is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema.

This district, which covers western, southern and downtown Phoenix, along with parts of Glendale, has a history of heavily leaning toward Democratic legislators. It’s expected to stay blue.

Both parties will have debates on this day.

Here are the details for the U.S. House Republican primary debate for Arizona District 3:

Here are the details for the U.S. House Democratic primary debate for Arizona District 3:

May 29: Arizona Congressional District 4 Republican primary debate

District 4 covers much of Phoenix and Mesa, along with parts of Chandler, Scottsdale and Tempe. Rep. Greg Stanton, a Democrat, currently holds this seat. It’s also expected to stay blue.

June 24: Maricopa County Recorder Republican primary debate

Stephen Richer, who is currently in a high-profile legal battle with Senate hopeful Kari Lake, currently fills this position.

June 25: Arizona Congressional District 8 Republican primary debate

District 8 covers Sun City and Sun City West, along with large parts of Glendale, Peoria and west Phoenix. The upcoming Republican primary debate is hotly anticipated, because after incumbent Debbie Lesko announced she wouldn’t run for reelection, a large cast of high-profile candidates threw their hats in the ring.

No Democrats filed petitions in the district.

June 26: Maricopa County Sheriff Republican primary debate

Former sheriff Paul Penzone’s resignation went into effect on Jan 12. Deputy Sheriff Russ Skinner, a former Republican turned Democrat, is currently acting as the interim sheriff.

June 26: U.S. Senate Republican primary debate

After Kyrsten Sinema announced she wouldn’t run for reelection, several Republicans applied to replace her. However, poll results suggest Democrat Ruben Gallego is in the lead.

What about the other Arizona primary election debates?

There are several more Arizona primary debates that will take place. However, many are awaiting candidate scheduling.

As of May 15, these debates hadn’t been scheduled yet:

Arizona Congressional District 1 Republican debate (David Schweikert, Kim George, Robert Backie)

Arizona Congressional District 2 Republican debate (Elijah Crane, Jack Smith)

Arizona Congressional District 6 Republican debate (Juan Ciscomani and Kathleen Winn)

Republican Maricopa County Attorney debate (Gina Godbehere, Rachel Mitchell)

Democratic Maricopa County Sheriff debate (Russ Skinner, Tyler Andrew Kamp)

Since the primary on July 30 will impact whose names are on the ballot during the general election on Nov. 5, the general election debates in Arizona haven’t been scheduled yet.

They’ll be scheduled this fall, according to the Arizona Media Association.

