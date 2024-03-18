Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari resigns from Phoenix City Council...

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari said on Monday she will leave the City Council next week to focus on her Congressional run.

Ansari is gunning to take over Rep. Ruben Gallego’s district, which covers most of downtown, southern and western Phoenix, along with parts of Glendale.

Gallego is currently running for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat. It is a two-horse race between him and Republican Kari Lake as Sinema announced in early March she will not run for reelection.

Ansari began her career as a policy advisor advocating for climate change reform at the United Nations. After joining District 7 in 2021, she focused on sustainability, housing, education, climate action, reproductive freedoms and worker’s rights.

She currently represents District 7. Last year, she served as vice mayor before Debra Stark took on the role in January 2024.

When will Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari leave the Phoenix City Council?

Ansari’s resignation is effective on March 28, according to the City Council. Officials will kick off the appointment process after she is gone.

The City Council expects to have a newly appointed member to take her place in early April.

Ansari’s resignation letter said it has been an honor to serve on the City Council. She touched upon some of the group’s biggest accomplishments during her time in office, which started in 2021.

“We’ve invested more than $140 million toward new emergency shelter beds, permanent supportive housing and mental and behavioral health services,” she said. “Delivering attainable and quality housing for all residents has been one of my top priorities.”

She also said she was proud to pass a bill that would prevent landlords from discriminating against renters or buyers who rely on public assistance. Additionally, Ansari shouted out the City Council’s work to help erect accessory dwelling units (ADUs) across the city.

She also talked about the Transportation Electrification Action Plan and the City Council establishing the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation.

What else has Ansari accomplished during her time in office?

“As a daughter of immigrants who emphasized access to education as a pathway to personal and generational resiliency, I worked to provide young people with the opportunity to pursue higher education by establishing the Phoenix Promise,” she said. This program supports low-income students who go to community colleges.

“My team and I also pushed to establish the city’s Office of Refugee Support and direct funding to local organizations who support our diverse immigrant and refugee communities,” she added.

Ansari also said she was proud to pass funding for the construction of future community spaces.

“Last year, I secured more than $113 million in direct investments for new parks, libraries, public safety, arts and culture, and energy efficiency programs for District 7,” she said.

This money will help support an Estrella Civic Space Park and a Branch Library, she added.

“I sincerely look forward to the opportunity to serve Phoenicians in the years ahead,” Ansari said.

