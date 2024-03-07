Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s why former Arizona DPS Director Milstead says he’s qualified to be Maricopa County Sheriff

Mar 7, 2024, 2:00 PM

Frank Milstead and Maricopa County Sheriffs Office sign....

Former Arizona DPS Director Frank Milstead explained on March 7, 2024, why he believes he's qualified to become the next Maricopa County Sheriff. (Arizona Department of Public Safety and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — With election season underway, former Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead explained Thursday why he believes he’s more than qualified to become the next Maricopa County Sheriff.

Milstead joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show, a day after announcing he filed a statement of interest for the position.

He started his law enforcement career at the Phoenix Police Department in 1985 and served there for 25 years before becoming Mesa Police Department’s police chief in 2010. Five years later, he was appointed as director of Arizona DPS. He retired in 2020.

“I’ve actually had some time to take a breath. I was at the top of the food chain for 10-11 years, and I’ve had time to think about what I want to do,” Milstead said. “And I have a lot left to give.”

Here’s what Milstead says about his purpose for running

Aside from decades of experience, Milstead said he’s confident he has the ability to bring a level of trust along with the job.

RELATED STORIES

“I have an impeccable history of success at the leadership level, and I see the need for leadership at the sheriff’s department,” he said.

The former DPS director said by and large, Fourth Avenue Jail is the most unique part of the job.

“I have never run a jail, and I think the jail is kind of an interesting piece of the equation because if you think about the jail as its own entity, it is actually an incredible piece of information for the entire country,” he said.

“It’s a systemic piece of what goes on, so you know what crime are being committed because all the major cities book into the Maricopa County Jail.”

He also said he thinks he can bridge the gap between the Phoenix Police Department and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. The division has been investigating the department’s use-of-force practice since a probe launched in 2021.

“I have turned cultures around with my team in 12 months, (and) two years. We change an entire culture, and you can’t legislate world class police service. You can’t legislate good police behavior. It has to be from the leadership team and has to be from management,” Milstead said.

“It has to be what the department expects from the women and men that do the job.”

As for other issues, he said federal partnerships are paramount to success, as he’s experienced while working with Arizona DPS.

“Right now, the county is being overrun with youth crime … It’s being overrun with the migrants coming in and committing petty offenses, and everyone seems to think that’s an anomaly,” he said.

Milstead moves forward from past allegations

Regarding domestic violence allegations, reported by ABC15, from his former partner that arose in 2022, Milstead said they’ve both resolved any issues.

“The issue that happened in 2022 with the order of protection was a very emotional time for both me and her,” he said. “It was a very emotional time for both me and her. She is a very good person that I have nothing negative to say about.”

Who’s currently the acting sheriff at MCSO?

Russ Skinner was appointed to serve as interim sheriff in early February after former sheriff Paul Penzone’s resignation went into effect in early January. He was previously a Republican but registered as a Democrat for the role.

The person appointed as interim sheriff was required under state law to live in Maricopa County and, like Penzone, be registered as a Democrat.

Skinner’s appointment was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Steve Gallardo, the only Democrat on the board, opposing the pick.

Penzone stepped down with nearly a year left in his second term to take a community relations job with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rain hit the Valley on March 7, 2024. (ADOT screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Rain splashes metro Phoenix while snow returns to high country

Rain storms splashed down in metro Phoenix as they started west and worked their way through the Valley.

3 hours ago

(MCAO Photos)...

Danny Shapiro

Prosecutors say suspects worked on plan to cover up 16-year-old Preston Lord’s death

Prosecutors with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Thursday that the suspects accused of murdering Preston Lord worked to cover up the 16-year-old's death.

4 hours ago

Fifteen people were arrested last weekend during a two-day operation to crack down on street racing...

SuElen Rivera

15 people arrested in Tempe for allegedly participating in street racing

Fifteen people were arrested last weekend during a two-day operation to crack down on street racing in Tempe, authorities said.

6 hours ago

A grand jury indicted six suspects in the Preston Lord death investigation on March 6, 2024. (Maric...

KTAR.com

6 suspects arrested, charged with murder in Preston Lord investigation

Six suspects were indicted on murder charges in the death of Preston Lord on Wednesday, a major breakthrough four months after the high-profile death of the 16-year-old in Queen Creek.

7 hours ago

In response to a financial crisis and disarray within the University of Arizona, Gov. Katie Hobbs r...

SuElen Rivera

Hobbs asks for transparency, accountability from UArizona leadership, ABOR moving forward

In response to a financial crisis and disarray within the University of Arizona, Gov. Katie Hobbs requested transparency and accountability from both university leadership and the Arizona Board of Regents.

8 hours ago

(File photo by George Rose/Getty Images)...

Colton Krolak

Biden administration investing over $500 million to conserve Colorado River System

The Biden administration will invest hundreds of millions of dollars to conserve the Colorado River Basin System.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Here’s why former Arizona DPS Director Milstead says he’s qualified to be Maricopa County Sheriff