Democratic Arizona Sen. Raquel Terán resigns to focus on congressional run

Apr 13, 2023, 4:03 PM

PHOENIX — Democrat Raquel Terán resigned from the Arizona Senate on Thursday to focus on her congressional run.

“Effective immediately, I have resigned as state senator,” Terán said in a press release. “As I begin my next journey to support the people of Arizona, I extend my sincere thanks to the voters who trusted me, the staff who supported me, and colleagues who are fighting every day to make reality better in Arizona.”

Terán was in her first term serving in the Senate after being elected in November. She had also served in the Arizona House and previously chaired the Arizona Democratic Party.

Terán announced on April 5 her candidacy to replace Rep. Ruben Gallego in U.S. Congress in 2024.

RELATED STORIES

Gallego is seeking to become Arizona’s next U.S. senator, leaving a hole in the state’s safest Democratic district.

District 3 includes downtown, south and west Phoenix.

Democratic Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari has also announced her candidacy to replace Gallego.

Terán also stepped down as Senate Democratic Leader in March, citing a potential congressional run.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will appoint a citizen panel to help find a replacement for Terán, with the panel being required to submit three names of qualified electors to the board within 21 days.

The board will then consider the list of electors and choose a person to fill the vacancy by a majority vote.

