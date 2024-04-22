Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s Range Fire mostly contained after burning more than 1,000 acres over weekend

Apr 22, 2024, 7:03 AM | Updated: 7:03 am

Smoke rises from the smoldering Range Fire near Florence, Arizona....

A wildfire called the Range Fire started Saturday, April 20, near Florence, Arizona. (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The Range Fire, a wildfire that burned through more than 1,000 acres in central Arizona over the weekend, was mostly contained by Sunday night, authorities said.

The fire initially was reported Saturday on the grounds of the Arizona National Guard Weapons Training Range, about 60 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix in Pinal County.

For safety reasons, crews couldn’t engage with the fire until it spread outside the training range, officials said. No structures were endangered.

RELATED STORIES

Two air tankers were deployed Sunday to slow the wildfire’s progress after it moved onto State Trust lands east of State Route 79, about 6 miles northeast of Florence.

By Sunday evening, the Range Fire was 85% contained after consuming 1,183 acres.

Officials said the situation will be monitored by aircraft until the fire is fully suppressed.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image of Kari Lake on the left behind closing elevator doors and a Maricopa County elections ...

Associated Press

US Supreme Court closes door on Kari Lake’s effort to ban vote-counting machines in Arizona

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider a request by Kari Lake to ban the use of electronic vote-counting machines in Arizona.

4 minutes ago

Suspect and patrol vehicle....

SuElen Rivera

Driver arrested after child, 2 men injured in crash involving Phoenix patrol vehicle

Anthony Knox, 22, was booked into jail on multiple charges, including one count of aggravated assault resulting in physical injury and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

1 hour ago

Scorpions and spiders a bigger threat to Arizonans as temps rise...

Serena O'Sullivan

Creepy-crawly alert: Valley poison control center warns about scorpion and spider season

The Banner Poison Control Center warned Arizonans to keep an eye out for scorpions and spiders as temperatures rise.

5 hours ago

Vasectomies now available at Planned Parenthood's Phoenix clinic...

Serena O'Sullivan

Planned Parenthood now offering vasectomy services in Phoenix

The demand for vasectomies spiked after the Arizona Supreme Court reinstated the 1864 abortion law earlier this month.

6 hours ago

File photo of workers in a copper mine. A mining exploration company could establish a copper mine ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Copper mining company has eyes on massive Casa Grande site

Ivanhoe Electric Inc., a mining exploration company, could establish a copper mine at a massive site south of metro Phoenix.

6 hours ago

The two men killed in the crash were both from India and were both 19-years-old, according to Peori...

KTAR.com

2 dead, 2 more hospitalized after crash in Peoria near Lake Pleasant

Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized in a head-on collision in Peoria, near Lake Pleasant, on Saturday night.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Arizona’s Range Fire mostly contained after burning more than 1,000 acres over weekend