PHOENIX – The Range Fire, a wildfire that burned through more than 1,000 acres in central Arizona over the weekend, was mostly contained by Sunday night, authorities said.

The fire initially was reported Saturday on the grounds of the Arizona National Guard Weapons Training Range, about 60 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix in Pinal County.

Significant decrease in fire activity on #RangeFire overnight w/not much add’l growth. Fire mapped by air Sunday at 1,033 ac. & w/n AZNG training range. Air Attack reports no visible smoke showing. Due to safety reasons, resources must wait for fire to come out of range before… pic.twitter.com/TS983qJp9V — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) April 21, 2024

For safety reasons, crews couldn’t engage with the fire until it spread outside the training range, officials said. No structures were endangered.

Two air tankers were deployed Sunday to slow the wildfire’s progress after it moved onto State Trust lands east of State Route 79, about 6 miles northeast of Florence.

By Sunday evening, the Range Fire was 85% contained after consuming 1,183 acres.

Officials said the situation will be monitored by aircraft until the fire is fully suppressed.

