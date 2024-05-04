Loop 101 Pima southbound lanes closed in Scottsdale after crash

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Pima freeway are closed at Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a crash at milepost 42.

Looks bizarre to see no traffic on the L-101 Pima Fwy SB at Pima Road/90th Street. A deadly motorcycle crash has the freeway closed at Shea Blvd. #KTARtrafficAlert #KTARtraffic #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/10ALTbVWhs — Chuck Rowe KTAR (@KTARChuck) May 3, 2024

Motorists are should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes.

The northbound lanes were unaffected.

