ARIZONA NEWS

Amtech relocates global headquarters to Rio2100 in Tempe

May 26, 2024, 10:31 AM

amtech-headquarters...

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. announced the relocation of the Amtech Systems Inc. global headquarters to a new area in Tempe on Wednesday. (Focus AZ photo)

(Focus AZ photo)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. announced the relocation of the Amtech Systems Inc. global headquarters to a new area in Tempe on Wednesday.

Amtech is moving into a new office space within the Rio2100 mixed-use development near Tempe Marketplace at the junction of the Loop 101 and 202 freeways.

The global supplier of semiconductor equipment and materials previously occupied a 14,720 square-foot industrial building near Rio Salado Parkway and Loop 101. After 30 years, Amtech moves across the street to call a new 6,388 square-foot office suite home.

“Amtech’s relocation allows it to retain a Tempe presence while right-sizing out of outmoded and underutilized building space, and into modern accommodations that support its current and future needs,” Managing Director Keith Lammersen said in a news release.

“It also gives Amtech a stellar new location, surrounded by amenities that will help it attract and retain top talent in today’s competitive hiring environment,” he added.

What else is in Rio2100 with Amtech headquarters?

The office space is located in Phase V of the Rio2100 development. Phase V totals four stories and 180,000 square feet on a 60-acre lot, which includes five office buildings. The area also includes the Cameron luxury multifamily complex and a Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites hotel.

The development is next to Tempe Marketplace, a 1.3 million square-foot development that offers over 100 shops and restaurants.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

