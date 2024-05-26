State Route 87 northbound closed in Fountain Hills

PHOENIX – The northbound lanes of State Route 87 are closed in Fountain Hills, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A crash at milepost 187 near Shea Boulevard caused the lanes to close, authorities said. Northbound traffic is being directed off of the highway at Gilbert Road.

The closure was announced around 5:30 a.m. There have been no updates.

The southbound lanes are unaffected. There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

Travelers leaving the Valley should expect delays, and are advised to seek an alternate route, ADOT said.

