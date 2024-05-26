Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

State Route 87 northbound closed in Fountain Hills

May 26, 2024, 8:31 AM

State-route-87-closed...

The northbound lanes of State Route 87 are closed due to a crash in Fountain Hills, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. (ADOT Camera)

(ADOT Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The northbound lanes of State Route 87 are closed in Fountain Hills, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A crash at milepost 187 near Shea Boulevard caused the lanes to close, authorities said. Northbound traffic is being directed off of the highway at Gilbert Road.

The closure was announced around 5:30 a.m. There have been no updates.

The southbound lanes are unaffected. There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

Travelers leaving the Valley should expect delays, and are advised to seek an alternate route, ADOT said.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Project Active Duty: AHS program helps service members, pets...

Serena O'Sullivan

Military member reunited with cat after 7-month deployment

An Arizona Humane Society program called Project Active Duty protects service members' animals while they're serving the country.

3 hours ago

A man was sentenced to seven years in prison for fentanyl-related crimes. (Pexels photo)...

Damon Allred

Drug trafficker sentenced to 7 years in prison for elaborate fentanyl distribution scheme

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl-related crimes.

4 hours ago

An abandoned Phoenix golf course will be revived this year by the new owner of the property. (Jim P...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Developer to breathe new life into abandoned Phoenix golf course, build 415 homes

An abandoned golf course at the southeast corner of 59th and Southern avenues in Phoenix's Laveen Village could get a new lease on life, after years of intense talks between the property's owner and community residents.

5 hours ago

A two-year-old girl nearly drowned on Saturday in Chandler. (Pexels photo)...

KTAR.com

2-year-old ‘breathing and alert’ after nearly drowning in Chandler

Fire personnel were called to a near-drowning incident in Chandler involving a two-year-old girl on Saturday.

13 hours ago

Exzavion Williams is in jail more than 15 months after a deadly shooting in Phoenix. (MCSO mugshot)...

KTAR.com

Arrest made from February 2023 shooting that killed Phoenix teen

Detectives arrested a man for murder and armed robbery in a homicide case from last year, authorities said Saturday.

13 hours ago

dual-branded hotel groundbreaking...

Damon Allred

Dual-branded hotel coming to Phoenix in 2025 breaks ground

Mayor Kate Gallego was among those present for the groundbreaking on Tuesday of a new dual-branded hotel coming soon to Phoenix.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

State Route 87 northbound closed in Fountain Hills