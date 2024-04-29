PHOENIX — From dozens of arrests at an antiwar protest to a hometown hero making the most of American Idol, here are the biggest Valley news stories from over the weekend.

ASU Police arrested 72 people for trespassing after they staged a pro-Palestine rally on the campus on Friday.

Protestors set up several tents, prompting ASU police to tear down some of the encampments and put handcuffs on protestors.

Most of the people taken into custody weren’t ASU students, faculty or staff, the university announced on Sunday.

Fry’s Food Stores is ready to celebrate the grand opening of its second Queen Creek supermarket.

The 123,000 square-foot grocery store will open at Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads at 7 a.m. Wednesday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Grand opening festivities will include Fry’s gift card giveaways to the first 150 guests, Boost membership giveaways, Fry’s/Kroger brand samples and demos, a kid’s booth with fresh fruit, coloring books and Croc charm giveaways, a pharmacy booth for screenings and other activities.

U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg reopened in both directions on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The freeway closed in both directions at around 10 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. A crash at milepost 171 caused the closure.

The highway shut down in both directions to land a medical helicopter, ADOT said.

A technical problem impacted flight schedules at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday, officials said.

“We’re aware of an internet issue at the airport that was causing some trouble with passengers checking in at the airport,” Sky Harbor spokesman John Trierweiler told KTAR News 92.3 FM early Friday. “Our technology staff is working to resolve the issue.”

Trierweiler said the issue at the check-in kiosks was resolved by 8 a.m., but the impact continued.

McKenna Faith Breinholt, a skin care professional from Gilbert, has traded in her day job to become one of the final 10 contestants remaining on this season of “American Idol.”

Breinholt and the rest of the remaining contestants will perform songs from their birth year as tutored by Shania Twain on Sunday at 5 p.m. on ABC.

The top eight from Sunday will move onto Monday, when contestants will perform songs chosen by the show’s judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.