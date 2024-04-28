Close
ARIZONA NEWS

US 93 closed north of Wickenburg in both directions after crash

Apr 28, 2024, 10:32 AM

US 93 closed north of Wickenburg due to Sunday morning crash...

A crash caused a shutdown on US 93, ADOT said. (ADOT photo, left, Creative Commons photo, right)

(ADOT photo, left, Creative Commons photo, right)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg is closed in both directions as of 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The closure is due to a crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

Authorities didn’t say what caused the crash, but they said it took place at milepost 171, which is north of Wickenberg.

The highway shut down in both directions to land a medical helicopter, ADOT said.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

US 93 closed north of Wickenburg in both directions after crash