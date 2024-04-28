US 93 closed north of Wickenburg due to Sunday morning crash...

PHOENIX — U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg is closed in both directions as of 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The closure is due to a crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

Authorities didn’t say what caused the crash, but they said it took place at milepost 171, which is north of Wickenberg.

The highway shut down in both directions to land a medical helicopter, ADOT said.

The highway is closed in both directions to land a medical helicopter. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 28, 2024

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

