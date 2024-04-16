Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal crash on Phoenix freeway

Apr 16, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 6:17 am

Ukel Celbirio was arrested on Sunday, April 14, 2024, after fatally crashing into a vehicle, author...

Ukel Celbirio was arrested on Sunday, April 14, 2024, after fatally crashing into a vehicle, authorities said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Arizona Department of Transportation photos

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man who allegedly crashed his car into a vehicle parked on a Phoenix freeway over the weekend, killing the other driver, was arrested for manslaughter, authorities said.

The fatal collision occurred around 7 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 10 near 75th Avenue.

The victim had been driving a Mercedes Benz coupe and pulled over onto the shoulder for vehicle issues.

The driver and a passenger were standing outside when a Nissan Versa driven by 29-year-old Ukel Celbirio swerved for an unknown reason and hit the Mercedes, according to arrest documents.

The Versa also hit the Mercedes driver, who suffered fatal injuries. The passenger suffered minor injuries, according to court documents.

While at the scene, Celbirio displayed signs and symptoms of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes and slow movements, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest. Hospital staff confirmed he had a preliminary blood alcohol content of .213.

Celbirio was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter and one count of endangerment. His bond was set at $500,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

