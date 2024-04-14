Interstate 10 westbound lanes reopened in Phoenix following crash

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed at 75th Avenue in Phoenix for about three hours on Sunday morning after a crash, according to transportation officials.

The freeway closed around 8 a.m. and reopened around 11 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

CLOSED: I-10 westbound is closed at 75th Avenue due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. pic.twitter.com/uSn37nKwRK — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 14, 2024

No other information was available.

