ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10 westbound lanes reopened in Phoenix following crash

Apr 14, 2024, 8:22 AM | Updated: 10:58 am

The westbound lanes of Interstate-10 were closed at 75th Avenue on the morning of April 14, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed at 75th Avenue in Phoenix for about three hours on Sunday morning after a crash, according to transportation officials.

The freeway closed around 8 a.m. and reopened around 11 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

No other information was available.

Arizona News

A Silver Alert was issued for a 90-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Tolleson on Saturday, ...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old Tolleson woman who left home on foot

A Silver Alert was issued for a 90-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Tolleson on Saturday, authorities said.

58 minutes ago

Bradley Klose has been missing since April 4, 2024. (DPS Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old Peoria boy with autism

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a 16-year-old Peoria boy with autism who didn't make it home after work more than a week ago.

1 hour ago

Sunday Peoria crash fatality story...

KTAR.com

1 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into house in Peoria

One person is dead and five others were hospitalized after a car crashed into a house in Peoria early Sunday morning.

2 hours ago

File photo of a sign at the University of Arizona entrance in Tucson. Students and faculty members ...

Damon Allred

Tucson man who threatened to commit mass shooting at UArizona pleads guilty

After sharing threats online to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona, a Tucson man pleaded guilty to interstate threats.

4 hours ago

Lucid Private Offices is expanding into more than 25,000 square feet at Max at Kierland in north Sc...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Lucid Private Offices continues Valley expansion with new Kierland location

As it took occupancy in its first office in the Phoenix metro, Lucid Private Offices has plans for its next expansion.

4 hours ago

File photo of Border Patrol agent in Arizona...

Damon Allred

Former U.S. border patrol agent sentenced to 18 years in prison for bribery and drug smuggling

A Buckeye man who served as a United States border patrol agent was sentenced to 18 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

15 hours ago

