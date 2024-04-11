Aerosmith reschedules Phoenix farewell tour stop

PHOENIX – Aerosmith announced rescheduled dates for their Peace Out farewell tour on Wednesday. The rock band will be performing at Footprint Center on Oct. 31 with special guest The Black Crowes.

The group was scheduled to play in downtown Phoenix on Dec. 10 of last year, but many tour dates were postponed because of singer Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury and resulting surgery.

How do I get tickets for Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ tour?

Tickets originally went on sale for the concert in May 2023. Previously purchased tickets will be good for the new dates, and any remaining tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Refunds will be made available to fans who can’t make the new dates.

We’re thrilled to announce new dates for our 2024 PEACE OUT Tour with special guests @theblackcrowes! All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows – you’ll receive more info via email. Tickets for the rescheduled dates & newly added shows go on sale… pic.twitter.com/OvKwGM24PV — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) April 10, 2024

Aerosmith is one of the most successful and enduring acts in rock history, releasing hits such as “Walk This Way,” “Sweet Emotion” and “Back in the Saddle” in the 1970s, “Rag Doll,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” in the ’80s and “Cryin’,” “Livin’ on the Edge” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” in the ’90s.

Aerosmith last performed in Arizona on April 2, 2017, when the group performed at the March Madness Music Festival.

What are the dates for Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ tour?

The tour begins Friday, Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh and closes with a show in Buffalo at KeyBank Center next February.

Friday, Sept. 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (NEW SHOW)

Monday, Sept. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (NEW SHOW)

Thursday, Sept. 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sunday, Sept. 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wednesday, Oct. 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Saturday, Oct. 05 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 08 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Friday, Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Monday, Oct. 14 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thursday, Oct. 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sunday, Oct. 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, Oct. 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sunday, Nov. 03 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Wednesday, Nov. 06 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Saturday, Nov. 09 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Friday, Nov. 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Monday, Nov. 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thursday, Nov. 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sunday, Nov. 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Saturday, Nov. 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wednesday, Dec. 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Saturday, Dec. 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Saturday, Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tuesday, Dec. 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Saturday, Jan. 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, Jan. 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Friday, Jan. 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Monday, Jan. 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thursday, Jan. 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sunday, Jan. 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wednesday, Jan. 22 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, Jan. 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW SHOW)

Friday, Feb. 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Monday, Feb. 17 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Thursday, Feb. 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sunday, Feb. 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

How did Steven Tyler injure his vocal cords?

Tyler sustained vocal cord damage and bleeding during a Sept. 9 concert last year. The 75-year-old singer’s injury included a fractured larynx.

“Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,” the band wrote on social media last year. “His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx, which requires ongoing care.”

