ARIZONA NEWS

Aerosmith reschedules Phoenix farewell tour stop

Apr 11, 2024, 4:35 AM

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in...

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Aerosmith announced rescheduled dates for their Peace Out farewell tour on Wednesday. The rock band will be performing at Footprint Center on Oct. 31 with special guest The Black Crowes.

The group was scheduled to play in downtown Phoenix on Dec. 10 of last year, but many tour dates were postponed because of singer Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury and resulting surgery.

How do I get tickets for Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ tour?

Tickets originally went on sale for the concert in May 2023.  Previously purchased tickets will be good for the new dates, and any remaining tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Refunds will be made available to fans who can’t make the new dates.

Aerosmith is one of the most successful and enduring acts in rock history, releasing hits such as “Walk This Way,” “Sweet Emotion” and “Back in the Saddle” in the 1970s, “Rag Doll,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” in the ’80s and “Cryin’,” “Livin’ on the Edge” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” in the ’90s.

Aerosmith last performed in Arizona on April 2, 2017, when the group performed at the March Madness Music Festival.

What are the dates for Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ tour?

The tour begins Friday, Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh and closes with a show in Buffalo at KeyBank Center next February.

  • Friday, Sept. 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (NEW SHOW)
  • Monday, Sept. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (NEW SHOW)
  • Thursday, Sept. 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
  • Sunday, Sept. 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • Wednesday, Oct. 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
  • Saturday, Oct. 05 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Tuesday, Oct. 08 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
  • Friday, Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
  • Monday, Oct. 14 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
  • Thursday, Oct. 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
  • Sunday, Oct. 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
  • Thursday, Oct. 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
  • Sunday, Nov. 03 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
  • Wednesday, Nov. 06 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
  • Saturday, Nov. 09 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
  • Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
  • Friday, Nov. 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
  • Monday, Nov. 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • Thursday, Nov. 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
  • Sunday, Nov. 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
  • Saturday, Nov. 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
  • Wednesday, Dec. 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
  • Saturday, Dec. 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
  • Saturday, Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
  • Tuesday, Dec. 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • Saturday, Jan. 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • Tuesday, Jan. 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • Friday, Jan. 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
  • Monday, Jan. 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
  • Thursday, Jan. 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Sunday, Jan. 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
  • Wednesday, Jan. 22 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
  • Saturday, Jan. 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
  • Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW SHOW)
  • Friday, Feb. 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
  • Monday, Feb. 17 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
  • Thursday, Feb. 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
  • Sunday, Feb. 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

How did Steven Tyler injure his vocal cords?

Tyler sustained vocal cord damage and bleeding during a Sept. 9 concert last year. The 75-year-old singer’s injury included a fractured larynx.

“Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,” the band wrote on social media last year. “His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx, which requires ongoing care.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

