Pedestrian struck in alleged hit-and-run near GCU dies at hospital

PHOENIX — Detectives are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident Thursday that killed a pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said Friday.

Police responded to the area at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road near Grand Canyon University where they found a pedestrian who had been seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing Camelback Road away from marked crosswalks when a driver traveling west on Camelback Road hit him.

Police said the driver left the vehicle on foot near 39th Avenue and Elm Street about a mile from the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.