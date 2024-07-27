Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian struck in alleged hit-and-run near GCU dies at hospital

Jul 26, 2024, 7:41 PM

Phoenix PD is looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian dead. (Phoenix PD Facebook photo)

PHOENIX — Detectives are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident Thursday that killed a pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said Friday.

Police responded to the area at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road near Grand Canyon University where they found a pedestrian who had been seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing Camelback Road away from marked crosswalks when a driver traveling west on Camelback Road hit him.

Police said the driver left the vehicle on foot near 39th Avenue and Elm Street about a mile from the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

