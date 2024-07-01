Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages in 2024, 2025
Jul 1, 2024, 3:30 AM | Updated: 12:22 pm
(Getty Images File Photos)
PHOENIX — Valley fans of all types of arena-filling entertainment are sure to find something to their taste in the coming months.
Here are all the headliners booked for the Phoenix area’s large-scale concert venues in 2024 and 2025 — Desert Diamond Arena, Footprint Center, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Chase Field and State Farm Stadium (updated July 1):
July 2024
- July 2: Blink-182, Desert Diamond Arena, (Read more)
- July 2: Xscape and SWV, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- July 5: Cage The Elephant, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- July 9: New Kids On The Block, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- July 10: A Day To Remember, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- July 12: AJR, Footprint Center (Read more)
- July 13: Hootie & The Blowfish, Footprint Center (Read more)
- July 24: Kenny Chesney, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- July 25: Ateez, Footprint Center
- July 27: Old School Block Party, Desert Diamond Arena
- July 29, Aventura, Footprint Center
- July 30: Janet Jackson, Footprint Center (Read more)
- July 31: Niall Horan, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
August 2024
- Aug. 1: Jhené Aiko, Footprint Center
- Aug. 2: Edición Especial, Footprint Center
- Aug. 3: Grupo Frontera, Footprint Center
- Aug. 4: Chris Brown, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Aug. 7-8: Los Temerarios, Footprint Center
- Aug. 8: Megadeth, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Aug. 9: Luis R. Conriquez and Eslabon Armado, Desert Diamond Arena
- Aug. 15: Sebastian Maniscalco, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Aug. 16: Limp Bizkit, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Aug. 20: Sammy Hagar, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Aug. 23: Def Leppard and Journey, Chase Field (Read more)
- Aug. 24: Santa Fe Klan, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Aug. 25: Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Aug. 29: Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Aug. 30: Twenty One Pilots, Footprint Center
September 2024
- Sept. 1: Thirty Seconds To Mars, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 2: Santana and Counting Crows, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Sept. 4: Creed, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 4: Tucker Carlson, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Sept. 5: Dan + Shay, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 6: Banda MS, Footprint Center
- Sept. 7: $uicideboy$, Footprint Center
- Sept. 9: Lindsey Stirling, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Sept. 10: Five Finger Death Punch, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 11: Train and REO Speedwagon, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 12: The Marley Brothers, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 12: Carin León, Footprint Center
- Sept. 14: Bush, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 14 (rescheduled from Sept. 23): Peso Pluma, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Sept. 15: Slipknot, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 16: Childish Gambino, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Sept. 17: Glass Animals, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept 18: Green Day, Chase Field (Read more)
- Sept. 25: Falling In Reverse, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 27: Kacey Musgraves, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Sept. 27: Anderson .Paak, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 28: Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out Live, Desert Diamond Arena
- Sept. 29: Heart, Footprint Center
- Sept. 29: Christian Nodal, Desert Diamond Arena
October 2024
- Oct. 3: Korn, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct. 4: Pitbull, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct. 5: Chayanne, Footprint Center
- Oct. 6: Imagine Dragons, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct. 8: Cigarettes After Sex, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Oct. 9: Iron Maiden, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Oct. 12: Porter Robinson, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Oct. 12: Ana Gabriel, Footprint Center
- Oct. 13: Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Oct. 16: Meghan Trainor, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct. 18: Breaking Benjamin and Staind, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct. 19: Nightmare on Cube Street with Ice Cube and more, Footprint Center
- Oct. 19: Grupo Firme, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Oct. 20: Maverick City Music, Footprint Center
- Oct. 21: Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Oct. 25: Junior H, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Oct. 27: Marc Anthony, Footprint Center
- Oct. 31: Aerosmith (rescheduled from Dec. 10, 2023), Footprint Center (Read more)
November 2024
- Nov. 7: Shakira, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Nov. 7-9: Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest, Chase Field (Read more)
- Nov. 8: Marco Antonio Solís, Footprint Center
- Nov. 9: Pancho Barraza, Desert Diamond Arena
- Nov. 9: Tom Segura, Footprint Center
- Nov. 13: Sabrina Carpenter, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Nov. 16: Air1 Worship Now Tour, Footprint Center
- Nov. 19: Cyndi Lauper, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Nov. 23: Usher, Footprint Center (Read more)
December 2024
- Dec. 3-4: Zach Bryan, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Dec. 5: Andrea Bocelli, Footprint Center
- Dec. 13: Billie Eilish, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
January 2025
- Jan. 24: Katt Williams, Footprint Center
March 2025
- March 15: Los Tigres Del Norte, Footprint Center
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.