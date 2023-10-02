PHOENIX – Add Aerosmith to the list of classic rockers forced to postpone their Phoenix concerts because of health issues.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers put the remaining dates of their “Peace Out” farewell tour on hold because of singer Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury.

The band was scheduled to play Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Dec. 10, with special guest The Black Crowes.

Tickets went on sale for the concert in May. The show is sold out other than resale options.

Aerosmith is one of the most successful and enduring acts in rock history, releasing hits such as “Walk This Way,” “Sweet Emotion” and “Back in the Saddle” in the 1970s, “Rag Doll,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” in the ’80s and “Cryin’,” “Livin’ on the Edge” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” in the ’90s.

How did Steven Tyler injure his vocal cords?

Last month, the group announced it was rescheduling six September farewell tour dates because Tyler sustained vocal cord damage and bleeding during a Sept. 9 concert.

Then on Friday, the band said the 75-year-old singer’s injury was more serious than initially thought and included a fractured larynx.

All remaining shows will be rescheduled for some time in 2024, the group said. Previously purchased tickets will be good for the new dates, and refunds will be made available to fans who can’t make the new dates once they are announced.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!” Tyler said on social media.

Aerosmith joins Bruce Springsteen on sideline

Aerosmith’s announcement came just a week after Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band postponed the rest of their 2023 dates, including a Nov. 30 show at Footprint Center.

The Boss was forced to take a break while he recovers from peptic ulcer disease.

The 74-year-old “Born to Run” rocker said rescheduled dates would be announced soon.

