ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested for alleged bestiality incidents involving horse near Anthem

Jul 26, 2024, 9:00 PM

A man was arrested after his mother reported him committing alleged bestiality involving a horse. (...

A man was arrested after his mother reported him committing alleged bestiality involving a horse. (MCSO mugshot)

(MCSO mugshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was arrested after his mother reported alleged bestiality incidents involving a horse near Anthem, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The mother reported the incidents to deputies on Monday. She said she had tasked her 21-year-old son, Kenneth Sellner, with keeping horse stalls on her property near 16th Street and Cloud Road clean while she was on vacation.

The woman stopped her trip short to come home and confront her son about the acts, which included touching the horses genitals and rubbing it on his bare body, authorities said. The son claimed he had been cleaning the horse, but the woman saw no cleaning supplies nearby during the incidents. She then told him to leave the property and called authorities.

Deputies confirmed two separate incidents after reviewing security footage.

Authorities later located Sellner at a friend’s apartment about 15 miles away from the mother’s property, and he was taken into custody.

After being read his Miranda rights, MCSO said Sellner admitted to touching the horse’s genitals, noting while cleaning the adjacent stalls they were “flaky,” adding “one thing led to another.”

Man arrested for alleged bestiality incidents involving horse near Anthem