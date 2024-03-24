Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Terros Health deploys vans as part of Valley homelessness outreach program

Mar 24, 2024, 6:30 AM

Outpatient Portable Pilot Program uses vans to help the homeless...

A new mobile clinic program brings health care to communities in need. (Terros Health photos/via Facebook)

(Terros Health photos/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A health care program launched earlier this month is providing primary and mental health care to people experiencing homelessness in the Valley, officials announced Thursday.

The Outpatient Portable Pilot Program utilizes two colorful vans to bring health care to people in need, according to announcement from health care company Terros Health. The two vans, which have retro designs, are named “Disco” and “Groovy” respectively.

Each portable van has a registered nurse, a peer outreach specialist and a clinician or counselor who can provide basic primary care, vaccinations and infectious disease prevention.

RELATED STORIES

Clinicians and counselors on the vans can also provide substance use counseling, mental health assistance and harm reduction services to people living in metro Phoenix’s encampments, parks and streets.

In addition to providing various health services, the program also offers housing resources and transportation support.

Main goals of the Outpatient Portable Pilot Program in the Valley

This new mobile clinic program exists thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Health Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

SAMHSA gave $2 million to support the three-year outpatient pilot program.

Terros Health said that although this program is only in its first year, it has already reached its goals. Leaders originally wanted to serve up to 150 clients in the program’s first year. The program has “shattered its objectives,” the company said.

The program has also offered infectious disease testing to all clients and referred at least 80% of people who test positive for treatment.

Loftier goals are in place for the Outpatient Portable Pilot Program in 2025.

Leaders want the mobile clinic program to provide housing support to 75% of patients. They also want to connect at least 10 people a month to short- or long-term housing.

Terros Health CEO Karen Tepper Hoffman said the program fills in gaps in services to make sure people experiencing homelessness have as much assistance as possible.

“Our goal to serve these individuals using an evidence-based, trauma-informed approach to care and Terros Health’s core values of integrity, compassion, empowerment and diversity as a guide,” Hoffman said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Amazon will join a handful of tenants at the massive Cubes at Glendale industrial park in metro Pho...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

E-commerce giant Amazon inks huge lease in West Valley

Amazon.com Inc. has signed another massive industrial lease in metro Phoenix, adding to its substantial portfolio in the Valley

45 minutes ago

Megan Bessert was arrested for aggravated assault and evidence tampering. (YCSO photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman arrested 6 months after allegedly shooting husband

A woman was arrested six months after allegedly shooting her husband and trying to cover it up in northern Arizona.

11 hours ago

CRUjiente Tacos...

KTAR.com

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ to spotlight Phoenix’s CRUjiente Tacos in April

CRUjiente Tacos, a restaurant in Phoenix, is scheduled to be featured in a new episode of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" next month.

15 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Associated Press

Arizona expects to be back at the center of election attacks

Preparing for the worst has become the leading strategy for Arizona election officials since 2020.

17 hours ago

(Phoenix Sky Harbor Photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix claims top spot in list of nation’s ‘Best Cities for Solar Energy’

Nine cities in Arizona are listed among the top 20 of Roof Gnome's ranking of "2024's Best Cities for Solar Energy."

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Woman found dead in vehicle that crashed into residential lake in Goodyear

A man is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter and extreme DUI, after a deadly singular-vehicle accident in Goodyear on Friday night.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Terros Health deploys vans as part of Valley homelessness outreach program