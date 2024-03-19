Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead after car crash in Phoenix, police say

Mar 18, 2024

Man is dead after car crash in Phoenix, police say...

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man died in a car collision on Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Thomas Wilcox, 51, was driving westbound on Southern Avenue before the crash, which didn’t involve any other vehicles, Phoenix police said.

The crash between his vehicle and a pole took place near Southern and 29th avenues at around 7:50 a.m., Phoenix police said.

Authorities brought Wilcox to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Phoenix police don’t know what caused the collision.

