PHOENIX – Customers can save 40 cents per gallon at participating Circle K gas stations in Arizona on Thursday, but the deal is only good for three hours.

The Valley-based convenience store chain’s Fuel Day Pop-Up event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated locations. A full list of Circle K locations can be found online, but the company didn’t respond when asked which gas stations were included in the promotion.

The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during the three-hour window.

The deal comes as gas prices are spiking across Arizona. According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas in metro Phoenix jumped 13 cents overnight Wednesday to Thursday, hitting $3.736. That’s an increase of more than 42 cents in the past month.

Circle K offers additional savings through Inner Circle rewards program

Circle K is using the event, which also includes participating Nevada locations, to promote its free rewards program. New Inner Circle members can save 25 cents per gallon on their first five fill-ups, get five free dispensed beverages and receive discounts and other perks year-round.

New members can also get a month of unlimited car washes at Arizona Clean Freak locations for a penny as part of the Fuel Day Pop-Up.

“We are always looking for ways to make our customer’s day a bit easier and feel lucky to be able to celebrate our customers with Fuel Pop-Ups,” Morten Jensen, Circle K vice president of regional operations for the Grand Canyon Business Unit, said in a press release. “We are grateful for all of our loyal customers and are glad to offer a chance to save some green on both fuel and car washes at Clean Freak powered by Circle K.”

