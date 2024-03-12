PHOENIX – A new 24-hour Whataburger with a double drive-thru is set to open in north Mesa on Wednesday.

The restaurant on the southeast corner of Country Club Drive and McKellips Road will hand out prizes to the first 100 guests when it opens at 11 a.m.

The location is a fast-food hot spot, with the Whataburger joining a Carl’s Jr., McDonald’s, Jack in the Box and Rally’s at the intersection.

Angelrose Villa is the operating partner for what will be San Antonio-based chain’s sixth Mesa location. Villa and members of the Mesa Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for Wednesday’s opening.

How large is staff for new Mesa Whataburger?

The restaurant has a staff of 65 employees to serve guests in the dining room or at the drive-thru window. The burger spot will also offer curbside pickup and delivery through the Whataburger app.

The new building’s interior is adorned with a custom mural featuring the city’s landmarks.

The first Whataburger opened in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950. The chain has grown to more than 930 orange and white restaurants in 14 states.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.